Fuller BCI Employee of Month

The Bridge City Intermediate School Employee of the Month for September is Laurie Fuller.

She is in her first year as the school nurse at our Intermediate campus, but she has worked in the nursing field for over 10 years. She was a PNG native before coming to Cardinal country, and she attended Lamar University to become an RN. On top of that, she is also a certified pediatric nurse who once worked at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Most recently, she was in the ER at Southeast Texas Medical Center. Her heart beats for working with children, so when the opportunity to become a school nurse came up, she knew it was the perfect job for her.

In addition to all the nursing hats she wears, Mrs. Fuller is also a wife and mom to two kiddos of her own. Her hobbies/interests/fun come from being a mom, trips to the deer lease, and church activities at Bridgepoint Fellowship where she and her family are members. Mrs. Fuller is already shining in her new position, and she is just the sweetest lady too.

She has handled all of our COVID-19 health and wellness protocols like a pro, and she is fitting right in with her new Cardinal family. What a great addition to our BCISD team. Congratulations Mrs. Fuller on some well deserved recognition.