NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 a.m. 9.17.20
The National Hurricane Center is expecting a tropical depression or tropical storm to form today in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite trends show it has become more organized overnight and an aircraft reconnaissance mission is scheduled today.
After meandering in the southwestern Gulf for a day or two, it is forecast to move north or northeast this weekend.
The only impact on our region through this weekend is elevated tides. Stay tuned through the weekend as we will provide updates daily.
