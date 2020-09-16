September 16, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update 9.16.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

In The Gulf

Sally has moved inland over Alabama and Florida, but attention now switches to the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A weak low pressure area is found in the southwest Gulf, and NHC gives this system a high 70% chance for development through this weekend. A tropical depression is likely to form, and it is expected to meander in that general vicinity into next week.
It is too early to say if it will be a threat to our region, but with the active tropics in the Gulf, our tides have been running a foot above normal, and that will continue through this weekend.
All the other tropical activity in the Atlantic poses no threat to us over the next week.
