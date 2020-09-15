WCCH Foundation Receives $200,000 Donation from Cheniere to Establish Hurricane Laura Employee Relief Fund

Sulphur, LA – The West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (WCCH) Foundation is pleased to announce a charitable donation in the amount of $200,000 from Cheniere to help establish a Hurricane Laura Employee Relief Fund for WCCH employees.

“While our facility may have sustained damage, the spirit of our employees and this community will carry us through. We are so thankful to have generous and compassionate community partners, like Cheniere, reach out to offer financial assistance to our employees who are dealing with personal loss,” said Janie Frugé, CEO of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

The funds donated by Cheniere will be used to establish an employee assistance fund to provide relief for employees who have suffered financial hardship as a result of Hurricane Laura. Employees will be able to apply for assistance. Monies may be used to cover housing, financial hardships, food and other expenses related to displacement from Hurricane Laura.

“Our business is global, but we live and work in this community. It is an honor to support the front-line employees of WCCH who have endured significant hardships this year,” said Amy Miller, Local Government & Community Affairs Supervisor for Cheniere.

“The WCCH Foundation is vital to our community’s healthcare infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana. Because of partners like Cheniere, we will be able to meet the needs of our employees, patients and this community,” said Anne Billeaudeaux, Executive Director of the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Foundation.

For more information on the WCCH Foundation or to make a donation, call (337) 313-1455 or visit: https://www.wcch.com/support-wcch/ways-to-give.

For more information on Cheniere, the largest exporter of liquified natural gas in the U.S., please visit cheniere.com.