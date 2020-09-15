September 15, 2020

Revised WO-S Lady Mustangs volleyball schedule

By Van Wade

Published 10:35 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Here is the revised 2020 West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs Volleyball schedule as district play will start for them next Tuesday, Sept. 15.

WO-S

Sept. 22: at Silsbee*

Sept. 25: Bridge City*

Sept. 26: LC-M*

Sept. 29: at Lumberton*

Oct. 3: at Vidor*

Oct. 6: at LC-M*

Oct. 9: Vidor*

Oct. 10: Orangefield*

Oct. 13: at Orangefield*

Oct. 16: Silsbee*

Oct. 20: at Bridge City*

Oct. 23: Lumberton*

