Bobcats’ Strause, Wrinkle win Huffman event

HUFFMAN – The Orangefield Bobcat duo of Payton Wrinkle and Cody Strause brought home some gold from the Huffman Cross Country Invitational over the weekend.

The dynamic duo captured first-place in the 2×4800-meter relay, running a time of 36 minutes, 40.5 seconds.

Fellow Bobcats Leyton Loft and Brayden Babin placed seventh with a 41:53.3 followed by teammates Eckerle and Trammell (17th, 51:11.3) and Durbin and Luong (18th, 54:34.2).

In the girls 2×3200-meter relay Lady Bobcats Draven Crochet and Kira Merendino were seventh with a 31:57 followed by teammates Kaylea Gravett and Madison Meyer (eighth, 33:43.2), and Gracie Castro and Kylie Smith (11th, 35:39.2).