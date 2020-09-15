Man electrocuted while removing debris

Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a man passed out on Farm to Market Road 1414, about half way between State Hwy. 63 eats and State Hwy. 87

Deputies, first responders and and ambulance were dispatched to the call. Upon arrival of Newton County deputies, Burkeville First Responders were performing CPR.

Witnesses told the deputies that the man was working for a debris removal company from out of state. While working in the area, a lift boom was struck by an arc from an electrical line a few feet away.

The lift boom was grounded but the electrical charge is believed to have passed through the lift boom to the crew’s truck and trailer parked nearby as the victim was touching the trailer.

The man was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Mike Greer.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The name of the descendent is not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.