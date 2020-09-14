Orange County Courthouse closed until further notice
The Orange County Courthouse will be closed until further notice due to damages from Hurricane Laura. The following offices in the courthouse will be closed to the public but may be accessible by phone and/or internet – District Clerk’s Office
County Clerk’s Office
District Attorney’s Office
Justice of the Peace Office Precinct #1
Constable Precinct #1
County Court at Law
County Court at Law #2
128th District Court
163rd District Court
260th District Court
Court Administrators Office
Management Information Systems (MIS) Office The Orange County Administration Building and Claiborne West Park are open to the public.
Orange County Disaster Rebuild and disaster recovery resources
