Operation Help Our Neighbor
Storm Recovery
Anitoch Missionary Baptist Church and The Potter’s House will host a supply giveaway for families affected by Hurricane Laura from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church located at 612 North 3rd Street in Orange. Giveaway will last while supplies last. Dr. John H. Smith Jr is pastor.
