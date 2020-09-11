Tarps, Food distribution
Storm Recovery
If anyone is in need of a tarp, Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace will be issuing tarps at 4 p.m. Saturday while supplies last. We will be also distributing dry goods and non-perishables along with Borden milk. Due to the high demand for tarps there will be “A MAXIMUM OF 2 TARPS PER VEHICLE” Use the south entrance (church office) to receive your tarp. Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace is located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.
You Might Like
Operation Help Our Neighbor is set for Saturday
Anitoch Missionary Baptist Church and The Potter’s House will host a supply giveaway for families affected by Hurricane Laura from... read more