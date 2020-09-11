Tarps, Food distribution

If anyone is in need of a tarp, Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace will be issuing tarps at 4 p.m. Saturday while supplies last. We will be also distributing dry goods and non-perishables along with Borden milk. Due to the high demand for tarps there will be “A MAXIMUM OF 2 TARPS PER VEHICLE” Use the south entrance (church office) to receive your tarp. Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace is located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.