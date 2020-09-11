September 11, 2020

  • 93°

COVID Numbers

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:19 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

COVID-19

New numbers for the COVID crisis were released on Wednesday showing an increase of 203 total cases in Orange County. The numbers reflect an average of 67 more active cases a week since the last numbers were available before Hurricane Laura. The number of recovered persons is now at 1419 including 419 currently active cases.

