Traffic stops leads to arrest of three for drug possession
On Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at approximately 1:51 a.m., Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Vidor Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-10 Eastbound, at Highway 90. Detectives had stopped the passenger car for a traffic violation.
Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, Detectives could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the car. Upon a search of the vehicle, Detectives located approximately 1.34 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana and two semi-automatics handguns. Detectives arrested two black males and a black female, all from the Dallas area, for felony possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of weapons.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
