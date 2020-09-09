The Venue at Belle Oaks hosts Open House

To The Leader

Southeast Texas’ newest event venue is now complete.

The Venue at Belle Oaks very first Open House event will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Tour the lavish event center which rests along Taylor Bayou – just 25 minutes outside the city.

The Venue at Belle Oaks will be one of the largest event venues in the Beaumont area. Sitting on 40 acres of what was formerly Port Arthur Country Club, Belle Oaks is in a beautiful location surrounded by water and nestled among large legacy oak trees. The venue features a grand ballroom fit for dancing, an elegant small event space for visiting with family and friends, and an open-air pavilion perfect for entertaining.

The gatherings of families and communities will bring this venue to life. The public is invited to attend our Open House event on Thursday, September 10 from 5:30-8 p.m., showcasing over 12 local vendors from the Golden Triangle area.