September 9, 2020

Tarps available for those in need

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

If anyone is in need of a tarp, Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace will be issuing tarps between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday this week while supplies last. Use the south entrance (church office) to receive your tarp. Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace is located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.
