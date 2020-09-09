Spindletop Center receives $15,000 from SETERF amid COVID-19 Pandemic

To The Leader

BEAUMONT, Texas – Spindletop Center recently received a $15,000 donation from the Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund (SETERF) to help serve Southeast Texas’s vulnerable population.

“We are extremely grateful that SETERF chose to recognize our organization during these unprecedented times,” said Housing Administrator Brandy Mouton. “These funds will be used to restore the condition of The Cottages housing site, so residents have a safe and clean space to return to.”

The Cottages at Spindletop Center provide affordable housing for individuals with mental health disabilities. Residents were displaced after The Cottages were damaged during Tropical Storm Imelda. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, providing safe housing is crucial for vulnerable populations in our community.

“We are dedicated to helping the individuals in the community who are most in need,” said SETERF Board Chairman Robert Edgar. “We at SETERF are honored to assist Spindletop Center caring for our region’s most vulnerable population.”

Through relief funds donated by Motiva Enterprises, this donation to Spindletop Center is part of a larger effort by SETERF to strengthen pandemic response in Southeast Texas communities. Twelve other local nonprofits were also recently selected to receive disbursements to help further their missions while navigating pandemic-related challenges.