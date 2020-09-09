Revised Bridge City Lady Cardinal Volleyball Schedule
BRIDGE CITY
Sept. 18: at Nederland
Sept. 19: at Vidor*
Sept. 22: Lumberton*
Sept. 25: at WO-S*
Sept. 26: Orangefield*
Sept. 29: LC-M*
Oct. 2: Vidor*
Oct. 3: at Silsbee*
Oct. 6: at Orangefield*
Oct. 9: Silsbee*
Oct. 13: Community Christian
Oct. 16: at Lumberton*
Oct. 20: WO-S*
Oct. 23: at LC-M*
You Might Like
Bobcats look to claw ahead, starting with Lions
ORANGEFIELD – After matching a school-record nine wins last season, the Orangefield Bobcats will turn to a much younger team... read more