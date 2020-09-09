Operation Help Our Neighbor is set for Saturday
Storm Recovery
Anitoch Missionary Baptist Church and The Potter’s House will host a supply giveaway for families affected by Hurricane Laura from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church located at 612 North 3rd Street in Orange. Giveaway will last while supplies last. Dr. John H. Smith Jr is pastor.
You Might Like
Tarps available for those in need
If anyone is in need of a tarp, Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace will be issuing tarps between noon... read more