Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ouachita Parish with safety protocols

BATON ROUGE, La. – A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will open in Ouachita Parish on Thursday, Sept. 10 to help Hurricane Laura survivors.

A new feature of centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Hurricane Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.

The drive-thru center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-thru center is located at:

Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway

Monroe, LA 71201

Additional centers are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by download the FEMA app.

Survivors do not need to visit a drive thru center to apply or update their application. To ask individual questions or submit information:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.

• Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov

• Download the FEMA app.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to homeowners, renters and businesses. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

In consideration of the public health concerns due to the Coronavirus pandemic, SBA has established a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners. In addition, SBA has also opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or call 800-659-659-2955. Lines are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.