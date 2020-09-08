September 8, 2020

Debris removal begins in Pinehurst

By Dawn Burleigh

Debris Removal Started Monday, Sept. 7 in Pinehurst. Debris must be separated or it will not be picked up. Household trash, vegetative debris, construction debris and white goods must be in separate piles. If you have already placed debris at the roadway you must separate it for it to be picked up.

