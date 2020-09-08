Debris removal begins in Pinehurst
Debris Removal Started Monday, Sept. 7 in Pinehurst. Debris must be separated or it will not be picked up. Household trash, vegetative debris, construction debris and white goods must be in separate piles. If you have already placed debris at the roadway you must separate it for it to be picked up.
You Might Like
For the Hands and Feet of Jesus in Orange
Salvation Army Officers, staff and volunteers in Orange have spent the last week tirelessly providing meals and prayerful support to... read more