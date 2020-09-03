Today last day for PODS, debris clean up begins Monday

Today, Thursday, September 3, is the last day for Points of Distributions (PODS) and the curfew is lifted for all of unincorporated areas of Orange County. The debris mission will begin Monday, September 7, 2020.

PODS are open today through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm–

Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630

Bridge City Intermediate School – 1029 Roundbunch Road, Bridge City Texas 77611

Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 North, Orange Texas 77632

Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 North Main St. Vidor Texas 77662

Important Information –

– Curfew is lifted for all unincorporated areas of Orange County as of today, Thursday, September 3.

– The Debris Mission has been approved by Commissioners Court. The debris mission will begin on Monday, September 7, 2020 . The debris generated as a result of Hurricane Laura should be separated into, construction and demolition debris, white goods-refrigerators, etc., and green vegetative debris. Please place these debris piles curbside without protruding into the roadway as not to interfere with traffic or emergency vehicles. (Please see attachments)

-Orange County Citizen’s Collection Station – Commissioners Court approved today to keep the Citizen’s Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77632 open from 7 am to 6 pm every day until further notice. The fees are waived. Spoiled goods will be accepted along with the following guidelines:

Acceptable Items – Metal, Cardboard, Paper Products, Household Waste, Construction, Demolition, and Appliances (without Freon)

Not Acceptable – Dead Animals, Commercial Waste, Appliances (with Freon) Brush or Vegetation, Propane Bottles, Paint, Hazardous Waste, Tires, Batteries and Shingles

– Building permit fees have been waived by Commissioners Court.

– All non- emergency Orange County office, are closed until further notice due to damages from Hurricane Laura in many of the County Buildings.

– The Disaster Declaration has been extended by Commissioner’s Court until September 30, 2020. At that time they will consider another extension.