Entergy update for Thursday, 9.3.20

As of 7:45am, Entergy Texas has 9,068 customers without power compared to the peak of 291,300 customers. A total of 282,232 customers have been restored since the peak of the storm.

Overnight, Entergy Texas crews were successful in restoring an additional 6,500 customers in the Port Arthur, Little Cypress, Orange, West Orange and Cove areas.

Today crews will concentrate on all remaining customers in the Little Cypress, Orange, Pinehurst, West Orange, Cove, and portion of Bridge City areas.

Orange and Surrounding Areas

As of 8:00am, 9,068 customers in the Orange and surrounding areas are without power.

Of the total customers without power, 6,500 customers are specifically needing a transmission line source into our substations at Cordrey and Front Street in order to restore service. The remaining 2,600 customers are out of service due to needed distribution line repairs. These customers are expected to have power by end of day today. The customers tied to the transmission line source are expected to be restored Friday, September 4.

The largest group of crews will be working the remainder of today in the following areas: