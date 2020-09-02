Sheila Jackson Lee visits Orange to help, survey damages from Laura

By Dawn Burleigh

American Red Cross handed out meals and supplies on Monday as City of Orange Council members Paul Burch and Patrick Pullen assisted.

American Red Cross has served meals from Orange Church of God since Friday and on Monday a second group of volunteers arrived with cleaning masks, shovels, rakes, tarps, water and cleaning supplies.

Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee joined in the many volunteers and loaded cars with needed supplies.

“Hurricane Laura left a devastating impact on Orange, Texas. As I reviewed the area, there is great tree damage, great need for housing, and need to restore power. I want to thank the Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and other officials and first responders, and the many other local leaders for the work they have done,” Lee said. “I know that the Texas Congressional delegation, working with other elected officials, will continue to press for relief for the area for as long as the city of Orange needs it. We thank the Red Cross for their invitation to visit and I thank Congressman Randy Weber for his leadership.”

Lee also said she was concerned with the citizens getting hit over and over again.

“We are in the middle of hurricane season,” Lee said.

She also wanted to know what resources were needed so she could bring the information back to the congressional groups.

Councilmember Paul Burch said he was representing Mayor Larry Spears Jr who was unable to attend due to being under quarantine for COVID-19. He tested positive on Saturday prior to his opportunity to meet the president.

“I was cleaning streets when the mayor called,” Burch said. “I have been cleaning streets and cutting trees for three days.”

Orange Church of God’s pastor Demetrius Moffett said the church wanted to help the community.

“We are providing an area for them,” Moffett said. “People call and ask me if the can and I agree. I cannot take the credit for this. I am just a point of contact. This is to help the people.”

The church is also a staging area for line men with Entergy to help restore service in the area.

American Red Cross distributes meals at the church from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

Supplies being distributed are dust masks, tarps, flashlights, water, meals, shovels and rakes.