PODs extended through Thursday

After accessing the need of the citizens of Orange County the Points of Distribution (POD’s) site will be extended through Thursday.

PODS are open today through Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm–

Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630

Bridge City Intermediate School – 1029 Roundbunch Road, Bridge City Texas 77611

Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 North, Orange Texas 77632

Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 North Main St. Vidor Texas 77662

The amount of supplies that have been distributed through the POD’s yesterday (Tuesday)

-Orange Boat Ramp – 975 cases of water, 1008 cases of MRE’s, 2 tarps, 1000 bags of ice, 980 vehicles.

-Mauriceville – 750 cases of water, 784 cases of MRE’s, 0 tarps, 800 bags of ice, 780 vehicles.

-Turning Point Church – 675 cases of water, 840 MRE’s 0 tarps, 600 bags of ice, 724 vehicles.

Important Information =

– Curfew remains in effect for all of Orange County from 9 pm to 5 am. Officials will be accessing the need for the curfew as power is getting restored.

– The Debris Mission has been approved by Commissioners Court. The debris mission will not begin until after the electrical workers have all the power up and are out of the area, due to safety of all involved.

-Orange County Citizen’s Collection Station – Commissioners Court approved today to keep the Citizen’s Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77632 open from 7 am to 6 pm every day until further notice. The fees are waived. Spoiled goods will be accepted along with the following guidelines:

Acceptable Items – Metal, Cardboard, Paper Products, Household Waste, Construction, Demolition, and Appliances (without Freon)

Not Acceptable – Dead Animals, Commercial Waste, Appliances (with Freon) Brush or Vegetation, Propane Bottles, Paint, Hazardous Waste, Tires, Batteries and Shingles

– Building permit fees have been waived by Commissioners Court.

– All non- emergency Orange County office, are closed until further notice due to damages from Hurricane Laura in many of the County Buildings.

– The Disaster Declaration has been extended by Commissioner’s Court until September 30, 2020. At that time they will consider another extension.