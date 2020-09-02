September 2, 2020

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Orange area, Wednesday, Sept. 2

By Van Wade

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Photos by Van Wade

Many people across Orange County remain without electricity but there is no doubt, all Entergy workers, along with so many from out-of-state, are doing a great job across the area and continue to work diligently.

Many people have been doing plenty of yardwork and moving limbs and branches to the sides of roads for future pickup.

School districts across the area are staying busy, evaluating buildings and facilities and look forward to getting kids back in school.

