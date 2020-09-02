City of Orange No-Fee Permits

When making repairs to homes and businesses following Hurricane Laura, a no-fee permit will be required through the City of Orange. Permits needed:

Building permit-to repair structural damage to roof or walls;

•Re-roofing permit-to replace shingles or metal sheets—not structural;

•Electrical Permit-damage to building service, meter, or weatherhead;

•Fence Permit-fence repairs or replacement

If you have more extensive damage than listed above, please contact the Planning and Community Development Department at 409-883-1034 and they will advise you on if any additional permits are needed and if an inspection by the City will need to be done. The contractor should provide a written estimate to you and the total cost of repairs and a specific time frame to complete the repairs. The City recommends that you do not pay the contractor more than 50% of the total amount up front.

If you hire a contractor to do repairs to your home or business, you may want to have the contractor pull the permit so that you will be covered under their bond.

For additional information, please contact the City of Orange Planning and Community Development Department at 409-883-1034