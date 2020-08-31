WO-CCISD assessing damage, will keep community informed

TEAM MUSTANG, It is our hope that you and your family are safe during this time. After the assessment of the district properties, we have evaluated that all WOCCISD facilities have received wind or water damage.

We have started recovery and repairs and will keep the community informed of our progress.

Once power is restored to our community and families are settled WOCCISD will notify you of the next steps.

Our plan is to begin virtual learning during repairs and phase into our in-person instruction as buildings are completed. Please continue to pray for all the communities affected by Hurricane Laura. Stay strong and stay safe MUSTANGS!