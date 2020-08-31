Orange County Disaster Declaration extended until Sept. 30 and more help info

The Orange County Disaster Declaration has been extended by Commissioner’s Court until September 30, 2020. At that time they will consider another extension. Also, Commissioners have approved to begin the debris mission in Orange County. Emergency Management is setting up the debris mission and as we get details of when it will begin there will be more press releases with more details at that time. Also, Commissioner’s Court has voted to waive all fees for building permits.

After an assessment of County Buildings Judge Gothia is closing all non-emergency offices until further notice due to damages from Hurricane Laura in many of the county buildings.

Important information to maintain in the public

– Curfew remains in effect for all of Orange County from 9pm to 5 am.

– PODS are open today through Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm–

Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630

Bridge City Intermediate School – 1029 Roundbunch Road, Bridge City Texas 77611

Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 North, Orange Texas 77632

Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 North Main St. Vidor Texas 77662

-Orange County Citizen’s Collection Station – Commissioners Court approved today to keep the Citizen’s Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77632 open from 7 am to 6 pm every day until further notice. The fees are waived. Spoiled goods will be accepted along with the following guidelines:

Acceptable Items

Metal, Cardboard, Paper Products, Household Waste, Construction, Demolition, and Appliances (without Freon)

Not Acceptable

Dead Animals, Commercial Waste, Appliances (with Freon) Brush or Vegetation, Propane Bottles, Paint, Hazardous Waste, Tires, Batteries and Shingles