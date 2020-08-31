LSCO Hurricane Laura Campus Update

LSCO Administrative staff has been working to assess our campus’s damage and determine the best plan of action for our faculty, staff, and students as we face the challenges of recovery post-Hurricane Laura.

Our priority continues to be our Gator community’s safety and well-being; therefore, we will resume the business operations of the campus on Wednesday, September 9, and classes will resume for students on Monday, September 14.

These dates are subject to change if electricity is not restored to our area on or before Friday, September 4.

While we understand that everyone will not be fully recovered from Hurricane Laura’s devastation, please know that your Gator community is here to support you.

Students and staff will receive a survey to help us better understand their needs and provide resources to assist them during this difficult time.

We have had a restoration crew, landscape crew, electricians, and remediation workers on our campus. We are making progress to remediate and restore our campus back to its original beauty.

We will continue to keep you updated through email, social media, and the LSCO webpage.