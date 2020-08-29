Entergy anticipates more damaged areas assessed by end of day in Orange

As of 8 a.m., 36,997 customers are without power in Orange County. The Orange network suffered the greatest damage from Hurricane Laura. Transmission line damage had the greatest impact on the outages experienced in the Orange area.

Damage assessments are 25% complete with additional scouts arriving to help assess damage in the affected area. Entergy Texas expects 100% of the distribution feeders will be patrolled by the end of the day. Transmission is projected to complete patrols of the transmission lines by noon today.

Yesterday evening, McLewis substation was energized, which puts 2 new feeders into operation, giving a total of 7 of 15 substations and 13/41 feeders energized.

There are 70 contract line crews assisting with the restoration effort. Additional resources are being added to the restoration effort in Orange. As crews complete their assignments in other network locations, they will transfer to the Orange area. Specific locations in restoring power includes Major Fire Station, Critical Care Customers (Life Support), Nursing Home, Major Police Station. Given the extent of damage these times may change as crews assess the damage and make progress restoring customers.

Entergy Texas was also successful of adding additional generation to the grid to help stabilize the transmission grid. It is also coordinating efforts to use emergency ties it has with ERCOT.