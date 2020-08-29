Coastal Community Church of Galveston in Orange to help cleanup effort
Coastal Community Church members from the Galveston area are in Orange top help with cleanup relief in the Orange area after the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
They were so grateful that the island was spared and they wanted to help their neighbors as much as possible.
You Might Like
Locals on Orange County highway hope for help from Trump administration after Laura’s impact
By I.C. Murrell ic.murrell@panews.com ORANGE COUNTY — Hundreds lined up FM 1442 Saturday (Aug. 29) in hopes of welcoming... read more