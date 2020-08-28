Orange County Evacuation Order lifted
Hurricane Laura
Orange County Judge John Gothia is lifting the Mandatory Evacuation Order as of 5 pm this evening, August 28, 2020 for all of Orange County. Citizens that come back to the county need to be self-sufficient due to the major power outages within the county.
The mandatory curfew is still in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
