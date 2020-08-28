Houston Texans Foundation making $25,000 donation to United Way of Orange County

After Hurricane Laura devastated Orange County on Thursday, the Houston Texans Foundation made an announcement on its’ Facebook page that it is making a $25,000 donation to the United Way of Orange County to assist the community following the devastation of the storm.

United Way promotes health, education and financial stability. It partners with several agencies including Casa of the Sabine Neches Region, Friends Helping Friends, Salvation Army, and many more.

The mission of the Houston Texans Foundation is to be champions for youth.