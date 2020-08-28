Entergy making progress in turning on the lights

To The Leader

Entergy Texas continues to make great progress and is working in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Pt. Neches, Groves, Orange, West Orange, Pinehurst, Pine Forest, Vidor, Rose City, Silsbee, Lumberton, Kountze, Village Mills and Warren that were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

As of 7:00am, Entergy Texas has 185,900 customers without power, including 121,228 from the Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and Silsbee areas. A major accomplishment last night included energizing a major transmission line, including 60 breakers that were returned to service last night about 10:30 PM. This allowed approximately 80,000 additional customers to be restored last night. Around this time, MISO, the grid operator for our region, cancelled the request for periodic power outages.

The remaining steps to help stabilize the transmission grid will be to get additional generation online. One additional generation unit came online early this morning and another unit is expected to come online later today. We are also coordinating efforts to use emergency ties we have with ERCOT.

Entergy Texas continues to assess damage in the impacted areas and is restoring customer where it possible to do so. Entergy has deployed approximately 6,000 workers in the impacted areas and began repair work including broken poles, wire down, pole equipment and damage from fallen trees. Entergy Texas will evaluate assessments and determine estimated restoration times. More detailed information is expected to be posted in the evening update.