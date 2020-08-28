Clearing the street to begin in Orange
City of Orange announced AshBritt will begin clearing streets from debris for fire and EMS routes where possible beginning August 28, 2020.
Live wires can be deadly and citizens should stay away from any downed power lines. Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
