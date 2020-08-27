August 27, 2020

Texas Longhorn Complex gets hit hard by Laura

By Van Wade

Published 11:34 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

TOOMEY – A favorite old stomping ground for many Orange Countians through the years, the Texas Longhorn Complex, as an entertaining night spot, took damages from Hurricane Laura hard early Thursday morning.

The further east of the Texas/Louisiana border you go, the damage increases as the Toomey and Vinton, Louisiana region took a beating from the vicious winds.

