August 27, 2020

NWS Lake Charles Tropical Update: 11:30 a.m. 8.27.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura
  • At 11 AM, Laura was located 50 miles east of Shreveport, moving north at 15 mph.
  • Heavy rainfall and strong winds have abated in southwest/south central Louisiana and extreme southeast Texas.  Other than scattered afternoon showers/a few thunderstorms that may produce local downpours, widespread heavy rain is no longer expected.
  • Estimated rainfall across southwest Louisiana ranged from 5 to 10 inches, with a few higher totals. Preliminary rainfall maps may be available later today and beyond.
  • High water from overnight storm surge and locally heavy rainfall remains in some areas
  • The transition from response to recovery phase is underway. Now is the time to focus on post-storm safety activities to reduce injuries and possible deaths.
