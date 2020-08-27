H-E-B reopens stores in Golden Triangle area
H-E-B has now opened its Southeast Texas stores after it assessed damages and risks for team members after Hurricane Laura came through the area.
From the company:
The following stores in the Golden Triangle are NOW OPEN:
Beaumont H-E-B Plus! (Pharmacy will open at 12 noon)
Groves H-E-B
Beaumont 6 H-E-B
Mid County H-E-B
Port Arthur H-E-B
Lumberton H-E-B
Orange H-E-B
