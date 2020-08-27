H-E-B reopens stores in Golden Triangle area

H-E-B has now opened its Southeast Texas stores after it assessed damages and risks for team members after Hurricane Laura came through the area.

From the company:

The following stores in the Golden Triangle are NOW OPEN:

Beaumont H-E-B Plus! (Pharmacy will open at 12 noon)

Groves H-E-B

Beaumont 6 H-E-B

Mid County H-E-B

Port Arthur H-E-B

Lumberton H-E-B

Orange H-E-B