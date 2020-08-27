Curfews remain in place

The cities of Orange, West Orange, and Pinehurst are enforcing a curfew from 8 pm until 5 am effective immediately until revoked. This is for the safety of our citizens and to protect our communities in dealing with Hurricane Laura.

Though Hurricane Laura has passed, resources are limited and businesses continue to be closed in our region at this time. Citizens can expect widespread power outages with no current estimated time for power to be restored.

Entergy is working diligently to restore power to the 106,027 Texas residents who were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Live wires can be deadly and citizens should stay away from any downed power lines.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

DO NOT run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation if returning to the area without power.