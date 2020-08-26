UPDATED: Storm curfews are in effect

County Judge John Gothia has instituted a curfew from 9 pm until 5 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until revoked for all of Orange County.

Curfews for cities in Orange County:

City of Orange 9 pm – 5 am

City of West Orange 9 pm – 5 am

Pinehurst 9 pm – 5 am

City of Bridge City 9 pm -5 am

City of Vidor 8 pm-6 am

This is for the safety of our citizens and to protect our communities in dealing with Hurricane Laura