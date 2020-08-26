August 26, 2020

  • 84°

UPDATED: Storm curfews are in effect

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:24 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura

County Judge John Gothia has instituted a curfew from 9 pm until 5 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until revoked for all of Orange County.

Curfews for cities in Orange County:

City of Orange               9 pm – 5 am

City of West Orange       9 pm – 5 am

Pinehurst                       9 pm – 5 am

City of Bridge City         9 pm -5 am

City of Vidor                 8 pm-6 am

This is for the safety of our citizens and to protect our communities in dealing with Hurricane Laura

