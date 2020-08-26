Rainbow and Veterans Bridges to close
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds motorists that the Rainbow and Veterans Bridges will be closed when sustained wind speeds reach 44mph. Access points to both bridges will be closed due to safety concerns for motorists and first responders.
Both bridges will remain closed to traffic until state emergency officials determine that travel across the bridges is safe for the motoring public.
Please visit DriveTexas.org for road conditions.
