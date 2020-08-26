NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. Wed 8.26.20

Laura is now a category 4 hurricane with max winds of 140 mph. It is still projected to make landfall in Jefferson County or Cameron Parish tonight.

Winds speeds have increased along the I-10 corridor down to the coast. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible, especially in the outer rain bands in this area.

Tides are rising as well. Roads near the coast will be cutoff this afternoon. People should evacuate coastal areas immediately to protect your life!