Moody Gardens braces for Hurricane Laura

GALVESTON, Texas — As Hurricane Laura threatens landfall along the Texas coast, Moody Gardens officials have implemented a Hurricane Preparedness Plan to prepare for the worst that the storm may have to offer.

“Before hurricane warnings were issued, our Hurricane Preparedness Team alerted guests and staff about the threat of the storm,” said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt who added that this is the primary concern in any emergency. “We closed on Aug. 25 due to a mandatory evacuation order from the City of Galveston and to ensure their safety.”

Animals have been secured in emergency holding areas located in quarantine, the Aquarium Pyramid and Rainforest Pyramid. Plants and equipment have been secured as well.

“We have prepared to the best of our ability,” said Zendt. “Our staff is trained for such emergencies and all we can do now is wait for the storm to pass.”

Given its geographical location, Moody Gardens was designed to endure strong winds and flooding. The property’s elevation and pyramid structures were constructed specifically with the threat of hurricanes in mind. The pyramids are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds to provide maximum protection for animals, plants and equipment with some structures such as the hotel providing the best shelter for guests and staff.