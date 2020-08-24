Senior Food Box Program distribution canceled
Storm News
Due to the mandatory evacuation order issued for Orange County, the Southeast Texas Food Bank Senior Food Box Program distribution scheduled for Tuesday, August 25 at 2 p.m. at Eastgate United Pentecostal Church in Vidor must be postponed. It is rescheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, August 31.
