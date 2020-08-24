NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 8.24.20
Storm News
Marco is not expected to cause any weather problems in our region tonight or tomorrow.
Winds: Hurricane force winds will be possible across the region starting late Wednesday and continuing Thursday.
Storm Surge: At the coast, water could be over 10 feet above ground level. Depending on where Laura makes landfall, storm surge can back up rivers and bayous and flood over 30 miles inland.
Rainfall: Depending on where the rain bands form, 5 to 10 inches with locally 15 inches will be possible starting Wednesday into Thursday.
Tornadoes: Tornadoes will be possible in the eyewall as the hurricane approaches the coast, as well as outer rain bands starting Wednesday into Thursday.
Southeast Texas Catholics prepare for storms
Beaumont Catholic Bishop David Toups is closing all Diocese of Beaumont offices as of 3 p.m. Monday, August 24, until ... read more