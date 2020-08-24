NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 p.m. 8.24.20

Marco is not expected to cause any weather problems in our region tonight or tomorrow.

Laura is strengthening tonight. The landfall projection is still for southeast Texas to southwest or south central Louisiana as a category two/three hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The average error for hurricane forecasts is 70 to 100 miles off for two to three days in advance of landfall, so do not focus on the individual forecast points, but use the error cone instead. If you are in the error cone you could see the worst part of the hurricane winds.

Everyone should be preparing for a category three hurricane due to the average forecast errors when it comes to wind speeds (+/-15-20 mph for 2-3 days in advance).

This is the forecast weather impacts for our region: