NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 p.m. 8.24.20
Storm News
Marco is not expected to cause any weather problems in our region tonight or tomorrow.
Laura is strengthening tonight. The landfall projection is still for southeast Texas to southwest or south central Louisiana as a category two/three hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The average error for hurricane forecasts is 70 to 100 miles off for two to three days in advance of landfall, so do not focus on the individual forecast points, but use the error cone instead. If you are in the error cone you could see the worst part of the hurricane winds.
Everyone should be preparing for a category three hurricane due to the average forecast errors when it comes to wind speeds (+/-15-20 mph for 2-3 days in advance).
Storm Surge: At the coast, water could be over 10 feet above ground level. Depending on where Laura makes landfall, storm surge can back up rivers and bayous and flood over 30 miles inland.
Rainfall: Depending on where the rain bands form, 5 to 10 inches with locally 15 inches will be possible starting Wednesday into Thursday.
Tornadoes: Tornadoes will be possible in the eyewall as the hurricane approaches the coast, as well as outer rain bands starting Wednesday into Thursday.
LIT campus closed August 25-27
BEAUMONT— LIT will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 25-27, 2020. If conditions allow, laboratory and clinical courses might return... read more