LC-M CISD cancels school Aug. 24-28 due to threat of storms

Out of an abundance of caution, due to the threat of severe weather from storms Marco and Laura, LCMCISD will be closed from Monday, August 24 through Friday, August 28.

Because of the uncertainty of the storms reaching landfall and the possibilities of rain and high winds from the storms, we feel this closure is in the best interest of our students and staff and their families. Superintendents of Orange County have been following storm reports and agree that this is the best course of action.

All sporting events and games from all LCM campuses will be cancelled this week, August 24-28, this will include any activities on Saturday August 29. All gyms and facilities will also be closed.