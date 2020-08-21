NWS Lake Charles tropical update 8.21.20

Tropical Depression 14 is still expected to become a tropical storm today. It is forecast to be in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and threaten southeast Texas or Louisiana with a landfall sometime in the middle of next week as a tropical storm or hurricane.

It is too early to know specific weather impacts to our region from TD 14. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and higher tides are all possible.

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday into Tuesday, and threaten southeast Louisiana to the Florida panhandle, possibly as a hurricane by the middle of next week.