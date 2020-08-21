Lady Bobcats make clean sweep of Spurger

ORANGEFIELD – Using a huge service game, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats took care of business at Bobcat Gym Friday evening, sweeping Spurger 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.

The Lady Bobcats piled up a whopping 18 aces with their service game and scored 49 points off of it.

Spurger really had no answer for when Lady Bobcat Faith Burnette was serving as she finished with a stunning 20 service points to go along with a match-high six aces.

The Lady Bobcats (2-2) also finished with 29 kills while Spurger had just six.

Madison Greenway led the Lady Bobcat hitting attack with 10 kills while she also notched seven points and four aces.

Emma Humplik notched five kills to go along with six points and two aces while Hannah Francis also had five kills and had two points and an ace.

Gracie Donnaud had three kills. Bailee South notched two kills, three points and three aces. Harleigh Rawls had four points and an ace while senior libero Ryden Stanfield captured several digs with excellent defense and set up the offense well. Mackenzie Haley also chimed in with four points, an ace, and a kill.

Spurger managed just 17 points and two aces with their service game.

Ashleigh Wood led Spurger with six points while Faith Norsworthy had five points and an ace.

Norsworthy paced Spurger with two kills while Wood, Katy Curry, Alexis Drake and Ella Hatton had one each.

Spurger kept in close in Game One for awhile, trailing 20-15, but the Lady Bobcats reeled off the last five points.

Behind Burnette’s serving, the Lady Bobcats darted out to a commanding 7-0 lead in Game Two and eventually led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Lady Bobcats went on a 10-2 tear in the middle of Game Three to pull away for the sweep.

The Lady Bobcats will visit Woodville Saturday and will host Deweyville Tuesday.