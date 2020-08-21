Depot Day 2020 canceled; event venue reopens at 50%

To The Leader

Because of pandemic concerns in the city of Orange, the Friends of the Orange Depot made the decision to cancel this year’s Depot Day fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, October 3.

Depot Day, an outdoor family event held on Depot grounds, has been an annual event since 2016 to attract area residents with train rides, petting zoos, vendors and concessions. Entertainment is offered too, provided by organizations such as the Orange Community Players, dancing troops and school musical groups.

Normally held on the first Saturday in May, the fundraiser had to be postponed because of Covid-19 outbreak. October 3 was chosen as an alternative date because the city event, Art in the Park, always popular with area citizens, was also postponed to that date. When the city decided it would be unsafe to hold Art in the Park, the Friends of the Orange Depot board decided to do the same and is canceling Depot Day.

Depot Day chairmen, Rose Simar, Diana Hill and Alicia Booker, wish to thank all of the area sponsors who got on board to support the May event, and will transfer those sponsorships to next year’s event, unless the chairmen are contacted at (409) 330-1576.

Funds which provide general support of the Orange Train Depot Museum also come from fees charged to rent the Depot rooms for special events. As of this next week, the Depot has been given permission to open 50 percent of capacity. That means that maximum people allowed will be 25 in the small room, 50 in the large room. Both rooms can be rented at the same time. Standard Co-vid protocols such as masks, social distancing, and sanitizing must be followed by all renters. To schedule an event, call Rose at the above mentioned number.