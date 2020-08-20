August 20, 2020

  • 75°
Courtesy Photo OFISD

Orangefield Elementary appreciates school supply donations

By Van Wade

Published 8:55 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

Orangefield Elementary received a $300 donation from the SETX Circle of Hope, and a $200 personal donation from Emmett Hollier( @SETXCircleOfHope member) to purchase school supplies for students. This money will help our students have a successful school year. We appreciate the generosity of local organizations and community members. Pictured are Sunshine Copeland, OISD District Librarian/Grant Writer and Corey Sheppard, OES Principal.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar